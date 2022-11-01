Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:05 PM   #1
Skorpulator
Beasty
Join Date: Apr 2021
Location: Everywhere
Posts: 324
Studio Series ROTB toys
Studio Series Battletrap, Airazor and Bumblebee have started showing up yesterday and today in certain Canadian hobby stores. The hunt is on.
Reply With Quote
Today, 04:39 PM   #2
Wheelwave
Masterpiece
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 1,020
Re: Studio Series ROTB toys
Have you seen cheetor or scourge?
__________________
Current Hunt:

Legacy evolution Leo Prime

Legacy evolution Tarn
Reply With Quote
