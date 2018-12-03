Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,610

BotBots ? Promotional Box and Full Series 1 In-Hand Gallery #BotBotsChallenge



BotBots anyone? How about all of them? Right before Thanksgiving, we received a cryptic teaser letter from Hasbro hyping up BotBots, the new micro Transformers that mimic everyday things. It asked us to get ready for the BotBots Challenge. That was great and all, but we had no idea what it meant. The next day I left to visit family for Thanksgiving, and stayed a while after that. And that day, after I left, a GIANT box of BotBots showed up. Pretty much ALL of them, plus some, in a super awesome promotional box. So, my gallery here is a



The post







More... BotBots anyone? How about all of them? Right before Thanksgiving, we received a cryptic teaser letter from Hasbro hyping up BotBots, the new micro Transformers that mimic everyday things. It asked us to get ready for the BotBots Challenge. That was great and all, but we had no idea what it meant. The next day I left to visit family for Thanksgiving, and stayed a while after that. And that day, after I left, a GIANT box of BotBots showed up. Pretty much ALL of them, plus some, in a super awesome promotional box. So, my gallery here is a » Continue Reading. The post BotBots – Promotional Box and Full Series 1 In-Hand Gallery #BotBotsChallenge appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.