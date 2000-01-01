Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Ob1
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Trois-Rivières
Posts: 6
Looking for a MMC COMOTUS
I am looking for a MMC COMOTUS for a LONG LONG time!!!

If you have it in stock for my " chrismas gift" please keep informed?

Thanks in advance.
Old Today, 09:35 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,588
Re: Looking for a MMC COMOTUS
here:

https://robotoybase.com/index.php?ro...roduct_id=2787
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
