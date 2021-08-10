Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Official In-Hand Images
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream. Premium Finish Starscream is a new redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold. While many fans would have expected a clean version of the mold without the original battle damage effect, this new redeco still shows the weathering effect but in a completely different shade which is more noticeable in alt mode and more subtle in robot mode. You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. Its scheduled for release in February 2022. Check all the images » Continue Reading.
