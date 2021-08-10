Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Official In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,951
Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Official In-Hand Images


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream. Premium Finish Starscream is a new redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold. While many fans would have expected a clean version of the mold without the original battle damage effect, this new redeco still shows the weathering effect but in a completely different shade which is more noticeable in alt mode and more subtle in robot mode. You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. Its scheduled for release in February 2022. Check all the images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:22 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 725
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Official In-Hand Images
battle damage looks like it was done by a dot matrix printer
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:29 AM   #3
Philtastic
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2021
Location: Montreal
Posts: 120
Re: Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Official In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
battle damage looks like it was done by a dot matrix printer
a PREMIUM dot matrix printer
Philtastic is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetals Tigerhawk 1999 Action Figure
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Perceptor G1 Japan Hasbro Vintage
Transformers
Transformers, G1, 1990, Throttlebot, Autobot, Freeway, MOC, C9, Hasbro
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Crossover Venom and Spiderman used
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Crossover lot of 9 figures used parts/repair
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.