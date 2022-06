DNA Design DK-36 Upgrade Kit For SS 86-15 Dinobot Sludge

Via their* Facebook page ,*DNA Design*have revealed their new DK-36 upgrade set for*Studio Series SS 86-07 Dinobot Sludge. This new upgrade kit consists of: A sword. 3 blast effects for the dinosaur mouth (compatible with other Studio Series 86 Dinobots). Dinosaur mode belly cover (can be used as a shield in robot mode). Pop-up eyes for dino mode (to recreate Sludge's fight with Devastator in the movie). Extra pieces to fix the loose joints issue reported in some copies. This kit should be released in August 2022. A very nice alternative to improve Sludge for your Studio Series 86 collection.