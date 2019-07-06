Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Botbots Series 3 Blind Bags Found At US Retail And Complete Identificati


And it’s time for more #botbotschallenge! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*D3VC0N for reporting in our BotBots Appreciation Thread*that the new*Transformers Botbots Series 3 Blind Bags have been found at US Retail. D3VC0N* was lucky to find a full case of the Botbots Series 3 single-packs at a Target in San Antonio. He has been kind to share the complete identification code list of this wave for all of us. Look for a printed number in the upper left of the packaging to ID them: 01*– Greeny Rex (Blue Stinkosaurus Rex repaint) 02 – Smerg the Sad (Potted plant &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Series 3 Blind Bags Found At US Retail And Complete Identification Codes List appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



