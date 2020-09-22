Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Paleotrex In-Hand Images


Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the new Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Paleotrex. Paleotrex is part of the new Kingdom Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures similar to the Siege Weaponizers. Paleotrex can split into several weapons like swords, maces, and even become new body parts for the toys as we can see with Kingdom Cheetor and Earthrise Fasttrack. Robot mode looks quite different with showing a nice detail. His head features a “Mutant head” gimmick similar to the first Beast Wars toys and it even looks like Optimus Primal’s battle mace! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Paleotrex In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



#2
Grimlocked
Generation 1
Re: Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Paleotrex In-Hand Images
I like the idea of the Beast Wars line, but something makes me feel like the quality is not quite, there with the other Siege/Earth figures, the plastic almost looks more flimsy.
