Today, 02:03 PM
#
1
munim
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35
Transformers Voyager class Seaspray
Hello folks,
It's missing one projectile launcher and the associated projectile. The joints are in good shape and overall it's in good condition. I don't have the instructions or the box. I can ship at your expense
$10 + shipping.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
Feedback here:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=49301
munim
