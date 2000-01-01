Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:03 PM   #1
munim
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35
Transformers Voyager class Seaspray
Hello folks,


It's missing one projectile launcher and the associated projectile. The joints are in good shape and overall it's in good condition. I don't have the instructions or the box. I can ship at your expense

$10 + shipping.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: DSCF3949.jpg Views: 5 Size: 84.5 KB ID: 51069   Click image for larger version Name: DSCF3950.jpg Views: 6 Size: 84.4 KB ID: 51070  
Feedback here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=49301
