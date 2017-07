Transformers Live Action Movies and the Question of Characters

As a part of our celebration of the Transformers Movie series hitting its tenth anniversary, and Transformers The Last Knight launching, we set out to complement our previous two articles with a list of the top five heroes and villains of the Transformers Movie franchise. Seems easy enough, right? Pick five awesome Autobots and the five coolest villains. Well, you know what they say about the best laid plans. In place of that planned article, we’ve written this piece recording my experiences trying to put together a list of the top characters, and what it means about the characterization of » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Live Action Movies and the Question of Characters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM