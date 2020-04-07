Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Jazz 2020 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament: Official Description, Listing a


Hallmark updated our previous reveal of their incoming G1 Jazz Keepsake Ornament with an official product description and photos, including a look at the box art: An expert in sociology and history, Jazz is fascinated with Earth’s pop-culture. Fans of the classic Transformers toys and cartoon will relive the excitement of childhood each holiday season as they unbox this Christmas tree ornament featuring the iconic Autobot with his photon rifle. Artist crafted by Orville Wilson, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2020 in copyright. Plastic Christmas tree ornament is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Jazz 2020 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament: Official Description, Listing and Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



