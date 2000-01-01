Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:13 PM
k3v1nc0x
Masterpieces for Sale
Anyone interested in some Masterpieces? Have a look all are MIB except as noted. Thanks!

MP-03 Starscream (Takara USA Edition)  $150
The figure is perfect, but the top clear plastic flap of the box has a tear in it.

MP-05 Megatron  $100
One of the tiny clips on one of his hip pieces snapped off (Ive read its a common issue, and really has no effect on the figure or its transformation).

MP-11 Thundercracker (Hasbro) *$100

MP-19 Smokescreen *$50

MP-29 Shockwave *$150
Stickers applied (toy versions of the Decepticon symbol *I still have the sheet with the animation symbols).
