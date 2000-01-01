Today, 05:13 PM #1 k3v1nc0x Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 18 Masterpieces for Sale Anyone interested in some Masterpieces? Have a look all are MIB except as noted. Thanks!



MP-03 Starscream (Takara USA Edition)  $150

The figure is perfect, but the top clear plastic flap of the box has a tear in it.



MP-05 Megatron  $100

One of the tiny clips on one of his hip pieces snapped off (Ive read its a common issue, and really has no effect on the figure or its transformation).



MP-11 Thundercracker (Hasbro) *$100



MP-19 Smokescreen *$50



MP-29 Shockwave *$150

Stickers applied (toy versions of the Decepticon symbol *I still have the sheet with the animation symbols).

