Today, 05:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Crankcase Listing Found


Via Amazon we can share for you a listing for a new Transformers Legacy Deluxe Crankcase figure. While there are no images yet, there’s a brief product description of the toy: “Crankcase action figure converts from robot to off-road vehicle mode in 14 steps. Remove the front grill of vehicle mode to reveal a large blaster accessory” The Amazon listing shows as unavailable, but the Amazon UK link was active for pre-order for a brief time. Interested in this new Crankcase figure? Read the full product description after the jump and then share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Crankcase Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



