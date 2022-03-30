Via Amazon
we can share for you a listing for a new Transformers Legacy Deluxe Crankcase figure. While there are no images yet, there’s a brief product description of the toy: “Crankcase action figure converts from robot to off-road vehicle mode in 14 steps. Remove the front grill of vehicle mode to reveal a large blaster accessory” The Amazon listing
shows as unavailable, but the Amazon UK link
was active for pre-order for a brief time. Interested in this new Crankcase figure? Read the full product description after the jump and then share your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
