*we have our first look at the packaging of the next Transformers Collaborative figure:*Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator This release is a special redeco of the G1 Contructicons in Tonka’s yellow and black colors and now as heroic Autobots. The box is a nice retro style G1 gift set box, now labeled as “Heroic Autobot Warrior Tonkanator” and showing the new names of each Constructicon in the front. This gift-set is a Target exclusive
