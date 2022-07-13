Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,581
Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator Packaging Revealed


Via In Demand Toys Facebook*we have our first look at the packaging of the next Transformers Collaborative figure:*Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator This release is a special redeco of the G1 Contructicons in Tonka’s yellow and black colors and now as heroic Autobots. The box is a nice retro style G1 gift set box, now labeled as “Heroic Autobot Warrior Tonkanator” and showing the new names of each Constructicon in the front. This gift-set is a Target exclusive in the US. See the new image after the break and let us now if you are interested in this new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator Packaging Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:55 AM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,556
Re: Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator Packaging Revealed
my kid has her own devastator and she put autobot symbols over all the con symbols, this is great.
