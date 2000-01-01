Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:08 PM   #1
Gatchatron
Days of Masterpieces and Vinyl
[Possibly old news - but...]


Ever since picking up the G1 score vinyl/lp - I've gone tail-spinning into a full-on retro collection of the damn things.

Anyway, remembering the hassles I went through trying to get the original movie soundtrack CD (back in the days before Amazon, you understand) - I decided to go hunting and see if the vinyl was available...

...much to my surprise: it was. In 180 gram vinyl. And it sounds fantastic.

There's also a two-(colored)vinyl version - with the faction symbols embossed on 'em.


(Yes, I got 'em both.)

Here's a picture of the former with Masterpiece Megs and (color-corrected YOTH) Prime... just 'cuz.

Today, 10:11 PM   #2
predahank
Re: Days of Masterpieces and Vinyl
Very cool piece
looks brand spanking new
Today, 10:28 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Re: Days of Masterpieces and Vinyl
I remember finding the goddamn cd ost at Virgin records megastore in Vancouver late 90s and losing my mind.
Today, 10:45 PM   #4
predahank
Re: Days of Masterpieces and Vinyl
I remember finding the goddamn cd ost at Virgin records megastore in Vancouver late 90s and losing my mind.
That store was the best. I would go dowtown just for that store and now it's a nordstroms. Very befitting of how the city has changed
