Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 75

Days of Masterpieces and Vinyl





Ever since picking up the G1 score vinyl/lp - I've gone tail-spinning into a full-on retro collection of the damn things.



Anyway, remembering the hassles I went through trying to get the original movie soundtrack CD (back in the days before Amazon, you understand) - I decided to go hunting and see if the vinyl was available...



...much to my surprise: it was. In 180 gram vinyl. And it sounds fantastic.



There's also a two-(colored)vinyl version - with the faction symbols embossed on 'em.





(Yes, I got 'em both.)



Here's a picture of the former with Masterpiece Megs and (color-corrected YOTH) Prime... just 'cuz.



