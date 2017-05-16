Thanks to Toys”R”Us France
, we have our first look at Transformers: The Last Knight Armor Up Turbo Changer Hound with his Knight Armor. The listing on the aforementioned site states that the toy is not in stock yet. However, the following details are available thanks to 2005 Boards Member Nevermore: Technical details: Hasbro product code number: C3137 Product EAN barcode (Europe): 5010993405749 Price: 29.99* It is worth to note that his Knight Armor resembles a headgear of a medic. Check out the images, after the jump.
