Hello,
The items below are for sale, will be attending TFcon so I can do meet ups within the Friday - Sunday event. I also ship if needed.
I'm able to bargain; the more you buy, the more lenient I will be giving a discount. NOT looking to trade at the moment, strictly trying to sell these figures.
These figures do not come with instructions or boxes unless indicated so with the description. If you have questions or want a photo, please ask.
Want List
Fansproject - Blesser
3rd party
Fansproject - Armored Battalion - 100 Complete
Fansproject - Function-X Sigma L - 80 Complete w/ box
Fansproject - Cubrar (Diaclone ver.) - 100 Complete
Perfect Effects - Xerxes - 200 Complete, w/ stand
Takara
Masterpiece - MP17 Prowl - 50 Complete
Generations - TG20 Ratbat - 30 Complete
Hasbro
Combiner Wars - Voyager Motormaster - 20 Complete
Combiner Wars - Voyager Cyclonus - 20 Complete
Combiner Wars - Voyager Silverbolt - 20 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Dragstrip - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Breakdown - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Offroad - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Dead End - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Firefly - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Air Raid - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Skydive - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Deluxe Quickslinger - 15 Complete
Combiner Wars - Scout Powerglide - 7 Complete
Generations - Drift - 15 Complete
Generations - Blurr - 15 Complete
TF Prime - RID Vehicon - 15 Complete
TF Prime - First Edition Vehicon - 20 Complete
TF Prime - Voyager Thundertron - 20 No gimmick weapon
PCC - Heavytreads - 10 No Minicon
AoE - Deluxe Scorn - 10 Complete, sword weapon is painted
RoTF - Deluxe Sidways - 15 Complete
RoTF - Deluxe Chromia - 15 Complete
RoTF - Insecticon - 7 Complete
Animated - Deluxe Snarl - 15 Complete, club weapon painted black
Animated - 2-Pack Optimus Prime - 10 No axe weapon
Animated - Voyager Skywarp - 20 Complete
Animated - Voyager Sunstorm - 20 Complete
Animated - Leader Ultra Magnus - 40 Complete
Armada - Wheeljack - 10 Complete
Armada - Sidways - 10 Complete
Star Wars Black Series
The Force Awaken - Snowtrooper - 15 Complete
A New Hope - Luke Skywalker - 15 Complete
DC Universe
Batman TAS - Batman - 20 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg
Batman TAS - Mr. Freeze - 20 Complete
Batman TAS - Catwoman - 20 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg
Wave 16 - Mercury - 10 Complete
Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 10 Missing arrows and bow is broken
BAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5
Marvel Legends
Walgreen - Punisher 40 Complete, MINT
Odin Wave - Thor - 15 Complete (Mjolnir strap is cut)
Odin Wave - Hawkeye - 15 Complete
Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Spider-Man - 10 Complete
Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Superior Spider-Man - 10 Complete
BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 50 Complete
Thanos Wave - AOU Hulk - 20 Complete
BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 60 Complete with original and Redskull head
Mandroid Wave - Captain American - 10 Complete
Mandroid Wave - Winter Soldier - 10 No rifle weapon
Hobgoblin Wave - Spider-Girl - 10 Complete
Space Venom Wave - Spider-Man (Peter Parker) - 15 Complete
Red Onslaught Wave - Whirlwind - 10 Complete
Red Onslaught Wave - Copperhead - 10 Complete
Red Onslaught Wave - Agent 13 - 10 Complete
Red Onslaught Wave - Mockingbird - 10 Complete
Rhino Wave - Misty Knight - 10 Complete
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5
BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5
BAF part - Absorbing Man heads X2 - 5
BAF part - Odin's head, staff, cape - 5
Japanese Imports
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 200 Complete w/ box
Soul of Chogokin - Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 370 Complete w/ box - FREE shipping within North America
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box
Figma - 257 Tohsaka Rin 2.0 - 60 Complete w/ box
Figma - 130 Phantasmoon - 30 Complete