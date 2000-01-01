Today, 12:06 PM #1 FEZaid Arabian Knight Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya Posts: 1,281 FEZ Summer Sale [TFcon 2017]



The items below are for sale, will be attending TFcon so I can do meet ups within the Friday - Sunday event. I also ship if needed.



I'm able to bargain; the more you buy, the more lenient I will be giving a discount. NOT looking to trade at the moment, strictly trying to sell these figures.



These figures do not come with instructions or boxes unless indicated so with the description. If you have questions or want a photo, please ask.







Want List

Fansproject - Blesser





3rd party

Fansproject - Armored Battalion - 100 Complete

Fansproject - Function-X Sigma L - 80 Complete w/ box

Fansproject - Cubrar (Diaclone ver.) - 100 Complete

Perfect Effects - Xerxes - 200 Complete, w/ stand



Takara

Masterpiece - MP17 Prowl - 50 Complete

Generations - TG20 Ratbat - 30 Complete



Hasbro

Combiner Wars - Voyager Motormaster - 20 Complete

Combiner Wars - Voyager Cyclonus - 20 Complete

Combiner Wars - Voyager Silverbolt - 20 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Dragstrip - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Breakdown - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Offroad - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Dead End - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Firefly - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Air Raid - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Skydive - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Deluxe Quickslinger - 15 Complete

Combiner Wars - Scout Powerglide - 7 Complete

Generations - Drift - 15 Complete

Generations - Blurr - 15 Complete

TF Prime - RID Vehicon - 15 Complete

TF Prime - First Edition Vehicon - 20 Complete

TF Prime - Voyager Thundertron - 20 No gimmick weapon

PCC - Heavytreads - 10 No Minicon

AoE - Deluxe Scorn - 10 Complete, sword weapon is painted

RoTF - Deluxe Sidways - 15 Complete

RoTF - Deluxe Chromia - 15 Complete

RoTF - Insecticon - 7 Complete

Animated - Deluxe Snarl - 15 Complete, club weapon painted black

Animated - 2-Pack Optimus Prime - 10 No axe weapon

Animated - Voyager Skywarp - 20 Complete

Animated - Voyager Sunstorm - 20 Complete

Animated - Leader Ultra Magnus - 40 Complete

Armada - Wheeljack - 10 Complete

Armada - Sidways - 10 Complete



Star Wars Black Series

The Force Awaken - Snowtrooper - 15 Complete

A New Hope - Luke Skywalker - 15 Complete



DC Universe

Batman TAS - Batman - 20 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg

Batman TAS - Mr. Freeze - 20 Complete

Batman TAS - Catwoman - 20 Complete, 1 hand has a broken peg

Wave 16 - Mercury - 10 Complete

Wave 20 - Red Arrow - 10 Missing arrows and bow is broken

BAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5



Marvel Legends

Walgreen - Punisher 40 Complete, MINT

Odin Wave - Thor - 15 Complete (Mjolnir strap is cut)

Odin Wave - Hawkeye - 15 Complete

Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Spider-Man - 10 Complete

Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Superior Spider-Man - 10 Complete

BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 50 Complete

Thanos Wave - AOU Hulk - 20 Complete

BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 60 Complete with original and Redskull head

Mandroid Wave - Captain American - 10 Complete

Mandroid Wave - Winter Soldier - 10 No rifle weapon

Hobgoblin Wave - Spider-Girl - 10 Complete

Space Venom Wave - Spider-Man (Peter Parker) - 15 Complete

Red Onslaught Wave - Whirlwind - 10 Complete

Red Onslaught Wave - Copperhead - 10 Complete

Red Onslaught Wave - Agent 13 - 10 Complete

Red Onslaught Wave - Mockingbird - 10 Complete

Rhino Wave - Misty Knight - 10 Complete

BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5

BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5

BAF part - Absorbing Man heads X2 - 5

BAF part - Odin's head, staff, cape - 5



Japanese Imports

Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 200 Complete w/ box

Soul of Chogokin - Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 370 Complete w/ box - FREE shipping within North America

Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain

Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box

Figma - 257 Tohsaka Rin 2.0 - 60 Complete w/ box

Figma - 130 Phantasmoon - 30 Complete Hello,The items below are for sale, will be attending TFcon so I can do meet ups within the Friday - Sunday event. I also ship if needed.I'm able to bargain; the more you buy, the more lenient I will be giving a discount. NOT looking to trade at the moment, strictly trying to sell these figures.These figures do not come with instructions or boxes unless indicated so with the description. If you have questions or want a photo, please ask.Fansproject - BlesserFansproject - Armored Battalion - 100 CompleteFansproject - Function-X Sigma L - 80 Complete w/ boxFansproject - Cubrar (Diaclone ver.) - 100 CompletePerfect Effects - Xerxes - 200 Complete, w/ standMasterpiece - MP17 Prowl - 50 CompleteGenerations - TG20 Ratbat - 30 CompleteCombiner Wars - Voyager Motormaster - 20 CompleteCombiner Wars - Voyager Cyclonus - 20 CompleteCombiner Wars - Voyager Silverbolt - 20 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Dragstrip - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Breakdown - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Offroad - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Dead End - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Firefly - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Air Raid - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Skydive - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Deluxe Quickslinger - 15 CompleteCombiner Wars - Scout Powerglide - 7 CompleteGenerations - Drift - 15 CompleteGenerations - Blurr - 15 CompleteTF Prime - RID Vehicon - 15 CompleteTF Prime - First Edition Vehicon - 20 CompleteTF Prime - Voyager Thundertron - 20 No gimmick weaponPCC - Heavytreads - 10 No MiniconAoE - Deluxe Scorn - 10 Complete, sword weapon is paintedRoTF - Deluxe Sidways - 15 CompleteRoTF - Deluxe Chromia - 15 CompleteRoTF - Insecticon - 7 CompleteAnimated - Deluxe Snarl - 15 Complete, club weapon painted blackAnimated - 2-Pack Optimus Prime - 10 No axe weaponAnimated - Voyager Skywarp - 20 CompleteAnimated - Voyager Sunstorm - 20 CompleteAnimated - Leader Ultra Magnus - 40 CompleteArmada - Wheeljack - 10 CompleteArmada - Sidways - 10 CompleteThe Force Awaken - Snowtrooper - 15 CompleteA New Hope - Luke Skywalker - 15 CompleteBatman TAS - Batman - 20 Complete, 1 hand has a broken pegBatman TAS - Mr. Freeze - 20 CompleteBatman TAS - Catwoman - 20 Complete, 1 hand has a broken pegWave 16 - Mercury - 10 CompleteWave 20 - Red Arrow - 10 Missing arrows and bow is brokenBAF part - Nekron's left arm - 5Walgreen - Punisher 40 Complete, MINTOdin Wave - Thor - 15 Complete (Mjolnir strap is cut)Odin Wave - Hawkeye - 15 CompleteUltimate Green Goblin Wave - Spider-Man - 10 CompleteUltimate Green Goblin Wave - Superior Spider-Man - 10 CompleteBAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 50 CompleteThanos Wave - AOU Hulk - 20 CompleteBAF - (Red) Onslaught - 60 Complete with original and Redskull headMandroid Wave - Captain American - 10 CompleteMandroid Wave - Winter Soldier - 10 No rifle weaponHobgoblin Wave - Spider-Girl - 10 CompleteSpace Venom Wave - Spider-Man (Peter Parker) - 15 CompleteRed Onslaught Wave - Whirlwind - 10 CompleteRed Onslaught Wave - Copperhead - 10 CompleteRed Onslaught Wave - Agent 13 - 10 CompleteRed Onslaught Wave - Mockingbird - 10 CompleteRhino Wave - Misty Knight - 10 CompleteBAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5BAF part - Absorbing Man heads X2 - 5BAF part - Odin's head, staff, cape - 5Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 200 Complete w/ boxSoul of Chogokin - Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 370 Complete w/ box - FREE shipping within North AmericaFigma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychainFigma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ boxFigma - 257 Tohsaka Rin 2.0 - 60 Complete w/ boxFigma - 130 Phantasmoon - 30 Complete

Sales_Thread / Want List / Feedback



Twitter @FEZaid __________________@FEZaid Last edited by FEZaid; Today at 12:09 PM .

Tags 3rd party, dc universe classics, marvel, masterpeice

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

