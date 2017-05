Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,630

Transformers: The Last Knight Banners With Optimus Prime And Bumblebee In Cannes



Some really amazing*Transformers: The Last Knight Banners With Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Were Seen In Cannes. The new banners show great art of Optimus and Bumblebee as if they were face to face ready to battle. The images surfaced on a



The post







More... Some really amazing*Transformers: The Last Knight Banners With Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Were Seen In Cannes. The new banners show great art of Optimus and Bumblebee as if they were face to face ready to battle. The images surfaced on a Russian site . Thanks to our fellow member pie125 for sharing them. You can check the pictures after the jump and then share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Banners With Optimus Prime And Bumblebee In Cannes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________