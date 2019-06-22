|
Officially Licensed San Diego Comicon 2019 Han Cholo Jewelry Exclusives
Han Cholo
,*who specialize in fun, geeky, officially licensed jewelry, is coming back to San Diego Comic-Con this year and we*can share for you images of the*Officially Licensed*San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Han Cholo Jewelry exclusives. Here you are the descriptions of each product via the unofficial San Diego Comic-Con Blog
: Han Cholo x Transformers 35th Anniversary Pin –*We are here to celebrate 35 years of decepticons and autobots clashing and fighting for cybertron from the 80s until now. We present to you the Transformers 35th anniversary pin. This 3D pin features your favorite autobot Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
The post Officially Licensed San Diego Comicon 2019 Han Cholo Jewelry Exclusives
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.