Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips By Monogram



More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up of some new Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips By Monogram.* A very nice and cute Transformers merchandising for sure. These are eleven*2.5″ foam bag clips designed in “chibi” style. They come in individual Mystery Blind Bags with a chance to find two chase characters. Read on for the full characters line up: Optimus Prime Wheeljack Windblade Bumblebee Grimlock (dino mode, running) Megatron Starscream Soundwave Shockwave Grimlock robot mode (chase) Barricade (chase) They are listed via Amazon *and due to be released in*September 28 this year, but they are not available » Continue Reading. The post Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips By Monogram appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





