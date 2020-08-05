|
Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips By Monogram
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up of some new Transformers 3D Foam Bag Clips By Monogram.* A very nice and cute Transformers merchandising for sure. These are eleven*2.5″ foam bag clips designed in “chibi” style. They come in individual Mystery Blind Bags with a chance to find two chase characters. Read on for the full characters line up: Optimus Prime Wheeljack Windblade Bumblebee Grimlock (dino mode, running) Megatron Starscream Soundwave Shockwave Grimlock robot mode (chase) Barricade (chase) They are listed via Amazon
and due to be released in September 28 this year, but they are not available
