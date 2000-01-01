What I want to know is, in quality and in feel, how much different is it from the original G1 Bumblebee?
Better? Worse?
Please leave KO hate at the door please.
If you want this for nostalgia sake and leaving it in the card then cool. The bot itself has loose legs from my experience but overall fine. If you want it for display or play then get the minibot encore reissue. You get 5 minibots for $70..... I have one in my sales thread *shameless plug
Re: Honest discussion about KO G1 Bumblebee and etc...
I have one... the rubber tires have a slight mounting irregularity on the rims, looks good enough in car mode. And in all honesty - it's only $20. I consider it plenty fine to sit in my g1 display. It fits in well with all my originals & KO guys.