Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Rung Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:38 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,653
Rung Review
This time I take a little look at a little guy - Transformers Earthrise battle master...um...er....the little orange guy, what's his name again? Oh, right, Rung!

https://youtu.be/ajC5u3Lrtq4
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Loose Lot (3 larger, 9 standard class, & 2 scout) Overall great con
Transformers
Transformers Loose Animated Lot (Excellent/decent condition, xtras all complete)
Transformers
Transformers Animated Lot ULTRA MAGNUS, ARCEE, SHOCKWAVE, SOUNDWAVE, BLURR
Transformers
Ocular Max Transformers Masterpiece Mirage Invisible
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 10th Anniversary - Optimus Primal & Megatron - Loose
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Starscream MP-11
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Skywarp MP-11W
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.