Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Out At US Retail ? Walgreens Exclusive
And out of nowhere, Earthrise Bluestreak has been found at US retail as a Walgreens exclusive.* 2005 Board member NotoriousBSG82*shared photographic proof of his sighting at a Walgreens store at Louisville, Kentucky. The receipt indicates it is a store exclusive which seems quite strange considering we had known of an Amazon listing*of this figure before. Happy hunting!
