Today, 09:11 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,550
Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Out At US Retail ? Walgreens Exclusive


And out of nowhere, Earthrise Bluestreak has been found at US retail as a Walgreens exclusive.* 2005 Board member NotoriousBSG82*shared photographic proof of his sighting at a Walgreens store at Louisville, Kentucky. The receipt indicates it is a store exclusive which seems quite strange considering we had known of an Amazon listing*of this figure before. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Out At US Retail – Walgreens Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 09:31 PM
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 186
Re: Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Out At US Retail ? Walgreens Exclusive
Walgreens? Means EB Games should get it here.
