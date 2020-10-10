Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Found At US Reta
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,550
My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Found At US Reta


Thanks to 2005 Board member Rookbartley we can report that the new and cute My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime has been found at US retail. This figure uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime and it had been spotted only in Australia and Canada before. Now it was found at Think Geek in Fort Wayne, Indiana for $12.99. We hope this means it should show up in other stores soon. Transformers is Magic, happy hunting!

The post My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Transformers
VINTAGE Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 DINOBOT SLAG TRICERATOPS Toy -M88
Transformers
2001 TRANSFORMERS - MEGATRON Ultra Class - Predacon - ROBOTS IN DISGUISE - RID -
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.