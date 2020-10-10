|
Thanks to 2005 Board member Rookbartley we can report that the new and cute My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection My Little Prime has been found at US retail. This figure uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime and it had been spotted only in Australia and Canada before. Now it was found at Think Geek in Fort Wayne, Indiana for $12.99. We hope this means it should show up in other stores soon. Transformers is Magic, happy hunting!
