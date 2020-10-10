Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,550

Thanks to 2005 Board member Rookbartley we can report that the new and cute My Little Pony x Transformers Crossover Collection  My Little Prime has been found at US retail. This figure uses a retro My Little Pony mold with a red, blue and silver deco and details inspired by G1 Optimus Prime and it had been spotted only in Australia and Canada before. Now it was found at Think Geek in Fort Wayne, Indiana for $12.99. We hope this means it should show up in other stores soon. Transformers is Magic, happy hunting!



