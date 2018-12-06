Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Movie Shatter & Dropkick New Featurettem, Movie Clip And Promotional Video
The Bumblebee movie is coming closer day by day. Now, it’s time to get some love for the two Decepticon villains: Shatter and Dropkick. We have several new clips and videos to show off some Decepticon power and evilness: A new Indonesian*“Triple Changers Featurette” featuring director Travis Knight and digital effects supervisor Anthony Rispoli comments and 360 views of Shatter and Dropkick CGI models. UK website Express,con has uploaded a new clip from the movie. We see a extended scene where Dropkick and Shatter meet Agent Burns. You can watch it here*or an alternative YouTube version below &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Shatter & Dropkick New Featurettem, Movie Clip And Promotional Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



