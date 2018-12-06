|
Bumblebee Movie Shatter & Dropkick New Featurettem, Movie Clip And Promotional Video
The Bumblebee movie is coming closer day by day. Now, it’s time to get some love for the two Decepticon villains: Shatter and Dropkick. We have several new clips and videos to show off some Decepticon power and evilness: A new Indonesian*“Triple Changers Featurette”
featuring director Travis Knight and digital effects supervisor Anthony Rispoli comments and 360 views of Shatter and Dropkick CGI models. UK website Express,con has uploaded a new clip from the movie
. We see a extended scene where Dropkick and Shatter meet Agent Burns. You can watch it here
*or an alternative YouTube version below » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Movie Shatter & Dropkick New Featurettem, Movie Clip And Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.