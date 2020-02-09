|
IDWs Transformers Valentines Day Special: Pitre-Durocher Interior Page Process
IDW artist and author Sara Pitre-Durocher updates
our continuing coverage
of the Transformers Valentines Day Special with a view of her interior page art process. From layouts to sketches to lines to color! Page two from the side story in the Tf Valentine’s special ? Creator credits
: Patrick Ehlers (Author) Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Author, Artist, Colorist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out the attached artwork, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
