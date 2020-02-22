|
Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx Packaging Art
Via*Planet Iacon Facebook
*we have a closer look at the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx packaging art. We just caught a glimpse of this box during our Toy Fair 2020 coverage
*and now we have a better look at the art of the next Commander class figure. Sky Lynx’s two components are ready to blast some Decepticons in the space. Talking about Con’s, we can spot Dirge and Ramjet shooting against Sky Lynx, making us think about the recent possible new listings
we reported earlier. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and » Continue Reading.
