Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Packaging Images
Via Instagram user*transformers_tr_papercraft
*we can share for your new packaging images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload. The images let us see that Leader Class Overload will be packaged in robot form. He seems quite a big toy, filling almost all the inner space of the box. He combines with the rest of Studio Series Constructicons to form Devastator. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this post and share your impressions on our boards. You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
