Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload Packaging Images

Via Instagram user transformers_tr_papercraft we can share for your new packaging images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-66 Constructicon Overload. The images let us see that Leader Class Overload will be packaged in robot form. He seems quite a big toy, filling almost all the inner space of the box. He combines with the rest of Studio Series Constructicons to form Devastator.