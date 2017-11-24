Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robot Kingdom Newsletter #1404
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,262
Robot Kingdom Newsletter #1404
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom has shared their latest newsletter. Check some highlights below and read on for the full sale list! #1 Hot Items! Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ryu VS Vega. New listing! Preorder. Available in May 2018. US99.9 Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ryu VS Vega. Preorder. Available in May 2018. Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ken VS Chun-Li. New listing! Preorder. Available in May 2018. US$66.9 <a href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfsfkenchunli.html" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="noopener">Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ken VS Chun-Li. Preorder. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter #1404 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
Transformers
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Soundwave Jetfire Slag Dinobot Cliff Jumper
Transformers
Fansproject Causality (Transformers G1 Insecticons Bombshell,Shrapnel, Kickback)
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Autobot Lambor (Sideswipe)

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.