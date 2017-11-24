TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom has shared their latest newsletter. Check some highlights below and read on for the full sale list! #1 Hot Items! Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ryu VS Vega. New listing! Preorder. Available in May 2018. US99.9 Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ryu VS Vega. Preorder. Available in May 2018.
Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ken VS Chun-Li. New listing! Preorder. Available in May 2018. US$66.9 <a href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfsfkenchunli.html" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="noopener">Takaratomy Mall Exclusives Street Fighters II X Transformers Ken VS Chun-Li. Preorder. » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter #1404
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...