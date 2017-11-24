Thanks to*HK-TF ????????
*group on Facebook we have great images from the*Transformers Power Of The Primes Event In Hong Kong. This event was held today November at*Cheung Sha Wan Plaza in Hong Kong where lucky fans could try and play with several of the new Power Of The Primes figures. Some highlights from the event: POTP Legends and Deluxes Voyager Grimlock and Starscream showing the Combiner torso mode, Combiner mode using different Deluxes from the line and transformation sequence and details like the way Combiner heads are revealed. Leader Class Optimus Prime and Rodimus transformation steps and accessories » Continue Reading.
.
