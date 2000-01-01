Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Wingfinger Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:22 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,956
Kingdom Wingfinger Review
I've dug the oddity known as the Transformers Kingdom fossilizers; and perhaps none are as odd, or as versatile, as Wingfinger!

https://youtu.be/zQWRUpcaEF0
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers, Insecticon, 3 pack, MISB, Ehobby Exclusive, Diaclone, Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-14 Alert
Transformers
Transformers, Generation 2, Constructions, MOC complete set of 6,C8, 1992, Hasbo
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers lot of 4 action figures Optimus Prime used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.