Transformers G1: The Immobilizer Extended And Delete Audio
Thanks to our friends of*Transformers @ The Moon
*for sharing more of their deleted audio material from the*Transformers G1 cartoon. These never-before-heard audios are from the G1 episode #22 The Immobilizer. Heres what*TF@TM*tells us about these new clips: This video contains the deleted & extended scene audio from the Transformers Generation One cartoon episode The Immobilizer. The audio was taken from an original unslugged Marvel Productions cassette tape that we own and is reproduced here for fellow fans to enjoy hearing the audio for the first time. You can find a transcript of the deleted audio below. We have attached » Continue Reading.
