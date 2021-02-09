Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers G1: The Immobilizer Extended And Delete Audio
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,120
Transformers G1: The Immobilizer Extended And Delete Audio


Thanks to our friends of*Transformers @ The Moon*for sharing more of their deleted audio material from the*Transformers G1 cartoon. These never-before-heard audios are from the G1 episode #22 The Immobilizer. Heres what*TF@TM*tells us about these new clips: This video contains the deleted &#38; extended scene audio from the Transformers Generation One cartoon episode The Immobilizer. The audio was taken from an original unslugged Marvel Productions cassette tape that we own and is reproduced here for fellow fans to enjoy hearing the audio for the first time. You can find a transcript of the deleted audio below. We have attached &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1: The Immobilizer Extended And Delete Audio appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Soundwave MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.