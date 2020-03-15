|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #1 East Side Comics Exclusive V
East Side Comics
follows up our reveal
of artist John Giang‘s exclusive variant covers for Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies issue #1
with an expanded perspective on Optimus Prime’s cover A plus a teaser image for Megatron’s cover B. Creator credits
: Simon Furman (Author) Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist) Casey Coller (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Check out the attached artwork, stay tuned for pre-order information then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
