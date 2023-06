razin Canadian Slag Join Date: Oct 2009 Location: Strathroy, Ontario Posts: 3,400

WTT: Hasbro Masterpiece MP-05 Sunstorm



Will consider selling as well, but ideally want to trade for a couple smaller MPs or a larger one.



Let me know if you have anything I might consider.



Looking to possibly trade my MP Sunstorm. Initially sold off almost all of my MPs, but getting back into them again but only want mainline characters. (I have Wheeljack and Grimlock already)Will consider selling as well, but ideally want to trade for a couple smaller MPs or a larger one.Let me know if you have anything I might consider.

My Wants

Want / Incoming/ Newest Arrival : Dunno / Nada / Meh

My Feedback Cybertron.ca and TFW2005

__________________