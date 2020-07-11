|
Walmart Listing For Leader Class 86 Slag With Daniel
More Walmart listings have surfaced thanks to the help of Jtprime17. This time we have a listing for “Ldr 86 Slag N Daniel
“. Most likely this is another Studio Series 86 Featuring Dinobot Slag and Daniel in his exo-suit. Hopefully more info and pictures will be revealed soon. Are you excited for another leader class Dinobot? Share your thoughts in the discussion.
