Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,952
Walmart Listing For Leader Class 86 Slag With Daniel


More Walmart listings have surfaced thanks to the help of Jtprime17. This time we have a listing for “Ldr 86 Slag N Daniel“. Most likely this is another Studio Series 86 Featuring Dinobot Slag and Daniel in his exo-suit. Hopefully more info and pictures will be revealed soon. Are you excited for another leader class Dinobot? Share your thoughts in the discussion.

The post Walmart Listing For Leader Class 86 Slag With Daniel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



