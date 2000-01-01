Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:43 PM   #1
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,486
How did they live???
When not in the midst of a war, how do Cybertronians live?

Do they all have a home? Do they live with others? Is Family a concept there?

I've seen Transformers fight and work, heck even play, but I've never seen what they do when they are just living doing nothing, aka homelife)

Help me out guys? Has this been explored? What are your thoughts on this?

Thanks
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #2
justprime
Titanium
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,295
Re: How did they live???
I dont think it actully been layed out that way but it has been hinted from the g1 cartoon forward that almost in every way it mimicked every day life as we comprehend our own to be....
justprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:54 PM   #3
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,486
Re: How did they live???
Thanks for the reply

I figure they wind down, I know they have bars and virtual reality spots. I'm more curious about home life because, well, most bots are single. Does each individual bot have a house like Alpha Trion or Wheeljack's Lab? Do they live with room mates? Are they assigned living quarters? Do they adopt the notion of family and live as one?

The question hit me and I realized that I really have no clue what these guys do during the "boring" times of life.
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #4
justprime
Titanium
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,295
Re: How did they live???
They lightly touched on it in animated the closed down bar on cybertron
