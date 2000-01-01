Today, 01:43 PM #1 Transbot90210 Crossover Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,486 How did they live??? When not in the midst of a war, how do Cybertronians live?



Do they all have a home? Do they live with others? Is Family a concept there?



I've seen Transformers fight and work, heck even play, but I've never seen what they do when they are just living doing nothing, aka homelife)



Help me out guys? Has this been explored? What are your thoughts on this?



Thanks

#2 justprime Titanium Join Date: May 2007 Location: GrandValley Ont Posts: 1,295 Re: How did they live??? I dont think it actully been layed out that way but it has been hinted from the g1 cartoon forward that almost in every way it mimicked every day life as we comprehend our own to be....



I figure they wind down, I know they have bars and virtual reality spots. I'm more curious about home life because, well, most bots are single. Does each individual bot have a house like Alpha Trion or Wheeljack's Lab? Do they live with room mates? Are they assigned living quarters? Do they adopt the notion of family and live as one?



The question hit me and I realized that I really have no clue what these guys do during the "boring" times of life.

They lightly touched on it in animated the closed down bar on cybertron

