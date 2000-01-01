Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Everything Wrong with TFTM '86
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #1
jjwankenobi
Midichlorian Count Zero
jjwankenobi's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C.
Posts: 5,019
Everything Wrong with TFTM '86
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1ywxJDp7mI

Yet, still 1000x better than all the Bayverse movies, TLK included.
__________________
jjwankenobi is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers United Mirage Wreck-Gar Hound Jazz Perceptor Ravage Custom Hasbro
Transformers
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 Diaclone Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS MINT
Transformers
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Wheeljack Autobot Original 98% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop Original 110% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1986 G1 Transformers Vortex Metal Chest Combaticon Original 110% Complete
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Beast Wars Henkei! Henkei! C-16 Dinobot Complete!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.