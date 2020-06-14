Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,797

Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand Image



Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack. These are reissues of the Titans Return Ponce and Wingspan molds. We have a look at the new Earthrise packaging (with the figures packed in robot mode) as well as the included Cybertronian map. There are shots of each clone in both modes and comparison shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper. This 2-pack will be released as a Target exclusive in the US. This is a good chance to grab the Decepticon clones since they were kind of



The post







More... Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack. These are reissues of the Titans Return Ponce and Wingspan molds. We have a look at the new Earthrise packaging (with the figures packed in robot mode) as well as the included Cybertronian map. There are shots of each clone in both modes and comparison shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper. This 2-pack will be released as a Target exclusive in the US. This is a good chance to grab the Decepticon clones since they were kind of » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthrise “Cybertronian Villians” Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca