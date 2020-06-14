Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand Image


Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack. These are reissues of the Titans Return Ponce and Wingspan molds. We have a look at the new Earthrise packaging (with the figures packed in robot mode) as well as the included Cybertronian map. There are shots of each clone in both modes and comparison shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper. This 2-pack will be released as a Target exclusive in the US. This is a good chance to grab the Decepticon clones since they were kind of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:12 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand I
Are these exactly exactly the same as the previous Hasbro TR clones?

I jumped through all the hoops to get all the Hasbro clones
I understand that approach is certainly not for everyone

Then Takara did it right and sold them together, albeit different decos

I'm just uncertain how many people are still in the market for this - how many people passed on both the Hasbro & Takara offerings, only to be interested now, three Gen lines later?

I dunno man - I guess it's cool they did it at all for NA audiences, finally
Today, 02:31 PM   #3
Lioconvoy81
Re: Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand I
Are these exactly exactly the same as the previous Hasbro TR clones?

I jumped through all the hoops to get all the Hasbro clones
I understand that approach is certainly not for everyone

Then Takara did it right and sold them together, albeit different decos

I'm just uncertain how many people are still in the market for this - how many people passed on both the Hasbro & Takara offerings, only to be interested now, three Gen lines later?

I dunno man - I guess it's cool they did it at all for NA audiences, finally
Im definitely wondering the same. I love the Clones, so jumped through all the hoops. My brother was passingly interested, so he got the Takara ones. Whos left that needs these but didnt pull the trigger yet?
