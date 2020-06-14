|
Re: Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Decepticon Clones 2-Pack In-Hand I
Are these exactly exactly the same as the previous Hasbro TR clones?
I jumped through all the hoops to get all the Hasbro clones
I understand that approach is certainly not for everyone
Then Takara did it right and sold them together, albeit different decos
I'm just uncertain how many people are still in the market for this - how many people passed on both the Hasbro & Takara offerings, only to be interested now, three Gen lines later?
I dunno man - I guess it's cool they did it at all for NA audiences, finally