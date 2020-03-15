|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up March Week 2
And here we are with our usual international world sighting list. It’s kind of a slow week, but France has just received a big load of toys, including an unexpected pack from the Titans Return line. More Earthrise figure hit shelves in Philippines and the latest Studio Series Deluxes are available in Singapore. Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager & Wave 4 Leader, Cyberverse Wave 6 Warrior, Wave 5 Ultra & Wave 4 Ultimate, Movie Masterpiece, Earthrise Wave 1 Voyager, Siege Wave 1 Commander And Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron pack In France*
*2005 Boards member*transform75 informs a big load » Continue Reading.
