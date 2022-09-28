And it’s begun! Via Cybertron Philippines
on Facebook we can conform our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe*at retail in Philippines. This wave consists of Skullgrin, Crankcase, Pointblank and Dead End. They were spotted at Toys”R”Us* stores in Glorietta Makati and*Uptown Mall, BGC Taguig City. We hope this means these new toys will show up in other countries soon. Happy hunting!
