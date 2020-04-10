Yodo1‘s Chinese sandbox game Mini World has sold 360,000 licensed Transformers skins within 3 month and has generated several million dollars in the process. Pocket Gamer stated: “Recently, Hasbro and Beijing-based global game service platform Yodo1 entered into an exclusive agency agreement for licensing a selection of Hasbro IP on digital platforms in the Greater China region. Via a new streamlined process, this partnership allows for broader use of Hasbro’s IP in game developers’ titles and helps Hasbro expand its digital portfolio for the TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, MONOPOLY, PLAY-DOH, and BLYTHE Dolls brands. This collaboration between Hasbro and Yodo1 » Continue Reading.
The post Mini World Sees Success With Official Transformers Skins
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca