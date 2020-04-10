Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,537

Mini World Sees Success With Official Transformers Skins



Yodo1‘s Chinese sandbox game Mini World has sold 360,000 licensed Transformers skins within 3 month and has generated several million dollars in the process. Pocket Gamer stated: “Recently, Hasbro and Beijing-based global game service platform Yodo1 entered into an exclusive agency agreement for licensing a selection of Hasbro IP on digital platforms in the Greater China region. Via a new streamlined process, this partnership allows for broader use of Hasbro’s IP in game developers’ titles and helps Hasbro expand its digital portfolio for the TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, MONOPOLY, PLAY-DOH, and BLYTHE Dolls brands. This collaboration between Hasbro and Yodo1



