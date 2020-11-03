Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Dr Wu DW-E03 Big Surge (G1 Beachcomber)


Third party company Dr. Wu have shared images of the gray prototype of their DW-E03 Big Surge (G1 Beachcomber) via their Weibo account. According to the Dr, Wu Weibo post this figure stands only 4.5 cm tall in robot mode so it is even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures and it goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with the new War For Cybertron Modulators. A very nice cartoon-accurate robot mode which is fairly posable for its tiny size. This figure is the third addition to Dr Wu's Extreme Warfare line together with DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo (G1 Galvatron), DW-E02 Monitor Officer (Legends Scale G1 Soundblaster).

The post Dr Wu DW-E03 Big Surge (G1 Beachcomber) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



