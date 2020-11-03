Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E03 Big Surge (G1 Beachcomber) via their Weibo account
. According to the*Dr, Wu Weibo post
*this figure stands only 4.5 cm tall in robot mode so it is even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures and it goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with the new War For Cybertron Modulators. A very nice cartoon-accurate robot mode which is fairly posable for its tiny size. This figure is the third addition to Dr Wu’s Extreme Warfare line together with**DW-E01 Destroy Emperpo
*(G1 Galvatron), <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2020/11/04/dr-wu-dw-e02-monitor-officer-legends-scale-g1-soundblaster-423437">DW-E02 » Continue Reading.
