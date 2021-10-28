Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:30 PM
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Issue #2 iTunes Preview


Thunderclash leads the team on an investigation to reveal the true alliances of the other Speedia 500 racers – and discover if any of them are working for the terrorist group, Mayhem! The iTunes Apple Books three page preview of Wreckers – Tread &#38; Circuits issue #2, arriving in shops next month, is on deck after the jump for your discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Meanwhile, Circuit, the Wreckers’ camerabot, finds himself face-to-face with Security Operations! With Mayhem on the move, which Wrecker won’t make it to the starting line?! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Issue #2 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
