IDWs Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits, Issue #2 iTunes Preview
Thunderclash leads the team on an investigation to reveal the true alliances of the other Speedia 500 racers – and discover if any of them are working for the terrorist group, Mayhem! The iTunes Apple Books three page preview of Wreckers – Tread & Circuits issue #2, arriving in shops next month, is on deck after the jump for your discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Meanwhile, Circuit, the Wreckers’ camerabot, finds himself face-to-face with Security Operations! With Mayhem on the move, which Wrecker won’t make it to the starting line?! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence » Continue Reading.
