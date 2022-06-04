Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Small Update To Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline Listings


Retailers have received updated info on a couple of toys from the*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gimmick toyline. You may remember that the Battle Changers toy listing contained two Bumblebee toys under Hasbro Codes F4607 and F4610. Out of the two, F4610 is now updated as*TRA MV7 Battle Changer Scourge. Therefore, the newly updated Battle Changers listing is as follows: Battle Changers/Battle Chargers ? $10.99 each Battle Changer Bumblebee (F4607) Battle Charger Rhinox (F4606) Battle Charger Mirage (F4609) Battle Changer Scourge (F4610) Additionally, Optimus Prime Roleplay Blaster is also renamed as 2-In-1 Optimus Prime Blaster. You can check out links &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Small Update To Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



