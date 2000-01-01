Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,754

Should I go to the gym? I have a bit of a dilemma, last time I went to the gym was last Friday morning. I did started with a 10 minutes warm up on the bike, then I proceeded with my training, my program that day was Legs (Legs Press, Leg Curl, and Calves extensions - 40 minutes. 3 set of 10 with a minute break). The problem started once I got on the treadmill for my after workout run (I usually do 15 minutes), but I only ended up doing 5 minutes, as I started feeling a bit of pain on my back. I hit the showers and went to get dressed, as I went to get my jeans, my lower back locked, for 10 minutes I couldn't move, so I stayed seated on the bench. Eventually I got up and had to go to work. I worked with my pain my entire shift (12 hours). On Friday night, I couldn't move nor get up, so I crawled from room to room as I was crying from my pain (I usually don't cry from pain, but I never felt pain like that before). Fast forward to today, my back is still sensitive, but I can move around and sit, but if I sit for a long time, my back will hurt as I am getting up. Now, should I go the gym tomorrow or wait a few more days maybe another week? I am going to see a Physiotherapist on Monday morning.



Opinions/thoughts.



