Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Should I go to the gym?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:45 AM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,754
Should I go to the gym?
I have a bit of a dilemma, last time I went to the gym was last Friday morning. I did started with a 10 minutes warm up on the bike, then I proceeded with my training, my program that day was Legs (Legs Press, Leg Curl, and Calves extensions - 40 minutes. 3 set of 10 with a minute break). The problem started once I got on the treadmill for my after workout run (I usually do 15 minutes), but I only ended up doing 5 minutes, as I started feeling a bit of pain on my back. I hit the showers and went to get dressed, as I went to get my jeans, my lower back locked, for 10 minutes I couldn't move, so I stayed seated on the bench. Eventually I got up and had to go to work. I worked with my pain my entire shift (12 hours). On Friday night, I couldn't move nor get up, so I crawled from room to room as I was crying from my pain (I usually don't cry from pain, but I never felt pain like that before). Fast forward to today, my back is still sensitive, but I can move around and sit, but if I sit for a long time, my back will hurt as I am getting up. Now, should I go the gym tomorrow or wait a few more days maybe another week? I am going to see a Physiotherapist on Monday morning.

Opinions/thoughts.

Thanks
__________________
Die Autobots!
Ironwave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Trailbreaker No Box Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Optimus Prime Cab and Roller No Box Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformer Constructicon Devastator Giftset Box and Foam Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Wheeljack with Box Lot
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Skywarp complete with packaging
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece, Masterpiece Ultra magnus MP-22
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus New MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.