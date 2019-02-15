|
Rumor: Siege Leader Class Astrotrain Incoming?
Take this with a grain of salt for the moment, but with Toyfair happening this weekend we should have confirmation one way or the other. Thanks to some detective work from 2005 Boardmember jtprime17 via the site Southernhobby
, we have a listing for a Leader Class Astrotrain figure. This would be a part of third wave of Siege Leader class figures. Is it too soon for another Generations Astrotrain figure? What potential repaints/reuses could come from this? Can Siege Startscream throw Megatron out of the side of him to lighten the load on the way back to Cybertron? Sound » Continue Reading.
