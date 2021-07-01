|
Trans Craft TC-02R Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Color Prototype
Via Weibo user*-????- we can share for you images of the color prototype of*Trans Craft TC-02R Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper. This figure is a retool of*Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee
to recreate a Cybertronian Cliffjumper robot mode as seen in the Bumblebee movie but with a red VW Beetle alt mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can check out all the images after the jump. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Trans Craft TC-02R Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca