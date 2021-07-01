Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Trans Craft TC-02R Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper Color Prototype


Via Weibo user*-????- we can share for you images of the color prototype of*Trans Craft TC-02R Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper. This figure is a retool of*Trans Craft TC-02 Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee to recreate a Cybertronian Cliffjumper robot mode as seen in the Bumblebee movie but with a red VW Beetle alt mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can check out all the images after the jump. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

