Cyber Batallion Shockwave And Sideswipe Found At US Retail
Good news for collectors waiting for*Cyber Batallion Shockwave And Sideswipe. Thanks to several reports of our 2005 Boards members, we can confirm both toys have been found At US Retail. These figures had been spotted in Taiwan
previously. In a nice surprise, 2005 Boards member*0ptimusPrime let us know that the two figures were available at his local Walgreens in*York.*Pennsylvania. 2005 Boards members*SurgeOpressor and allew could grab both Shockwave and Sideswipe at their local Walgreens in San Francisco, California and shared images of Shockwave for your viewing pleasure. The figures are sold between $16.00 and $18.99. It’s time to dash » Continue Reading.
