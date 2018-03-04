Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Cyber Batallion Shockwave And Sideswipe Found At US Retail


Good news for collectors waiting for*Cyber Batallion Shockwave And Sideswipe. Thanks to several reports of our 2005 Boards members, we can confirm both toys have been found At US Retail. These figures had been spotted in Taiwan previously. In a nice surprise, 2005 Boards member*0ptimusPrime let us know that the two figures were available at his local Walgreens in*York.*Pennsylvania. 2005 Boards members*SurgeOpressor and allew could grab both Shockwave and Sideswipe at their local Walgreens in San Francisco, California and shared images of Shockwave for your viewing pleasure. The figures are sold between $16.00 and $18.99. It’s time to dash &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cyber Batallion Shockwave And Sideswipe Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
