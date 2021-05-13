|
Transformers Perfect Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime New Official In-Hand Images
*have uploaded new official in-hand images of the Transformers Perfect Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime. This figure is a new**special redeco of War For Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime
showing off new premium finishing to become as cartoon-accurate as possible. We have new shots of robot and alt mode from different angles.
