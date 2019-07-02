Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,044

Hot Pre-order  Transformers Masterpiece MP-19+ Smokescreen (Anime Colors)





While the recent reveal of the* While the recent reveal of the* Masterpiece MP-19+ Masterpiece Smokescreen (Anime Colors) *announced this figure as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive, pre-orders have started popping up on our sponsors sites. Due to ship in late January 2020,*Smokescreen is coming now in vibrant cartoon accurate colors and deco. This means most of the original logos and details have been taken out, but the final result will sure look as the Smokescreen we remember from the cartoon. Click one of the sponsor links below to get your pre-orders in before theyre all gone! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.



