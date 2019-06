Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus With Ark Armor In-Hand Images

The new*Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus hit Australian shelves a few days ago, and courtesy of 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the biggest toy to date in the Transformers: Cyberverse line. This new Optimus Prime mold is part of the new Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark sub-line and brings us a simple and fun Optimus Prime figure with an Ark vehicle that can split in parts and become a new Spark Armor for the Autobot leader. The combined toy is even bigger than the Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Prime figure.