|
Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus With Ark Armor In-Hand Images
The new*Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus hit Australian shelves
a few days ago, and courtesy of 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz, we can share for you our first in-hand images of the biggest toy to date in the Transformers: Cyberverse line. This new Optimus Prime mold is part of the new Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark sub-line and brings us a simple and fun Optimus Prime figure with an Ark vehicle that can split in parts and become a new Spark Armor for the Autobot leader. The combined toy is even bigger than the Cyberverse Ultimate Optimus Prime figure. The images » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus With Ark Armor In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
